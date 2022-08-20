City of Jackson to distribute cases of bottled water Saturday afternoon

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to residents in need on Saturday.

The city says the distribution will occur at 2 p.m. at Fire Station 1, located at 555 South West Street. According to the city, the location will be used daily for the near future.

There will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle, and distribution will continue until supplies run out.

