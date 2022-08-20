Connect. Shop. Support Local.
City of Jackson to distribute cases of bottled water Saturday afternoon

Water Bottle
Water Bottle(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to residents in need on Saturday.

The city says the distribution will occur at 2 p.m. at Fire Station 1, located at 555 South West Street. According to the city, the location will be used daily for the near future.

There will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle, and distribution will continue until supplies run out.

Mississippi summers could soon get hotter. A lot hotter.
Miss. deputies arrest man for allegedly attacking his ex, holding her against her will
