68-year-old man dies after vehicle overturns on Highway 3 in Warren County

(MGN)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man died in a vehicle crash in Warren County on Saturday.

Mississippi Highway Patrol says 68-year-old William B. Aden Jr. was traveling south on Highway 3 in a 2017 Ram 1500 pick-up truck when the vehicle left the road and overturned. He died at the scene.

According to MHP, troopers responded to the incident at 8:35 a.m. on Highway 3 near Redwood.

This is an ongoing investigation.

