JPS students meet New York Times Best Selling author during MS Book Festival preview

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Book Festival is making sure young minds develop a love for reading. Friday, JPS Pre-K through fifth-grade students got a chance to meet author Matthew de la Pena during a preview of events at Thalia Mara Hall.

Stacy Bozeman is a teacher at McWillie Elementary Montessori School.

“A lot of them have even voiced interest to me about how they want to write their own books,” said Bozeman.

The 21-year educator is elated her students were introduced to New York Times Best Selling author Matthew de la Pena. It’s a part of the MS Book Festival.

“The students learn where the author came from and how his life started,” said Bozeman. “His life was different from theirs but he came up and he became a wonderful author that’s written several books that are out there, and we learned about a lot of new books today.”

“We got free books,” cheered Katherine a student in Bozeman’s class.

“I loved it,” said Alora.

De la Pena read to the hundreds of elementary students from across the district, giving each a copy of his book entitled “Milo Imagines the World.”

“We’re off to a great start. Watch us rise,” echoed Regan Jackson and Kalvin Randall.

Both are teachers at Wilkins Elementary School and said events like these are inspiring.

“It’s important for them to get books because books help them learn and grew their creative minds,” said Jackson. “Quite a few of them are interested in the writing as well. They do awesome in school,” said Randall. “They have excelled this year, and we’re very proud of them.”

Preparations are underway at the Capitol for the 5th annual Mississippi Book Festival.

Hundreds of national, regional, and local authors will be there to meet and inspire this generation and the next.

