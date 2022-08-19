Jackson native attending Manhattan School of Music, hosting concert to thank community for support

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson native is taking his talents to the Big Apple!

Justin E. Bell will attend the prestigious Manhattan School of Music in New York City to further his graduate studies in opera.

Bell is an operatic tenor that attended Murrah High School, where he was Student Director of Murrah’s seven choirs, state champion in speech and debate, and performed in Ida B Wells Academic and Performing Arts Complex (APAC) theatre department.

He also graduated Salutatorian of his class and was Mr. Murrah High School.

In May 2022, Bell graduated Summa Cum Laude from The University of Southern Mississippi with a double major, Bachelor of Music in Voice Performance and a Bachelor of Music Education in Choral Pedagogy.

During his time at USM, Bell was a member of The Southern Chorale and performed in South Korea and Carnegie Hall. Bell “performed and worked with renowned organizations such as Classical Singer Magazine, Des Moines Metro Opera, The Glimmerglass Festival, and The Denyce Graves Foundation.”

To show his appreciation to the community, Bell will preform “Ode to Joy: A Farewell Concert” on Saturday, August 20, at 6 p.m. at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church located on 5400 Old Canton Road.

Bell says this concert is to thank the community for supporting his musical journey and encourage young people to follow their dreams. Bell will perform Italian, French, and English art songs, arias, and spirituals.

Donations towards Bell’s studies are appreciated but not required to attend the concert. To make an online donation, click here.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.