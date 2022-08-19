First Alert Forecast:

Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
By Dave Roberts
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Potential tropical cyclone 4 has formed in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, about 700 miles from Jackson.  It is expected to become Tropical Storm Danielle by Saturday and make landfall near the Texas and Mexico border Saturday night.  While this system will remain a large distance from our area, the moisture will get funneled our way for a good portion of next week.  This will result in unsettled weather with occasional showers and thunderstorms with the potential for heavy rain.  Friday’s temperature reached 84 degrees in Jackson, which is 8 degrees below the average high of 92 degrees.  We have a daily chance for showers over the next seven days and the clouds and rain will keep temperatures in the 80s for high temperatures.  Otherwise expect partly to mostly cloudy skies.  Our highest chance for rain will arrive Monday and Tuesday due to the moisture from the remnants of the tropical system.

