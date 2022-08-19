First Alert Forecast: wavering front keeps rain chances in play Friday, into weekend

FRIDAY: With the front beginning to pivot back northward, expect another few waves of rain and storms to move across the frontal zone. Another opportunity for pockets of heavy rain could develop during this time with highs in the 80s to near 90 amid variably cloudy skies. The front will slowly trek northward Friday night. Rain chances will tend to be lower to move into the weekend with lows in the lower 70s.

WEEKEND PLANNER: With the front drifting northward this weekend, expect a more typical storm coverage Saturday. Amid a mix of clouds and sun, highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s with be punctuated by widely scattered storms. Heading into Sunday, the front will drift back southward, helping to kick up our unsettled pattern into next week with more waves of rain and storms. Highs will still manage the 80s to near 90 before more changes head into the fold next week.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The front will, again, settle over the area – kicking up another chance for showers and storms to start off the new work and school week. Expect variably cloudy skies with scattered to numerous storms Monday and Tuesday. The front will drift farther south, shunting the deeper moisture near and south of I-20 through mid-week. Waves of rain and storms will still be possible each day with highs in the 80s; lows in the 70s.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.