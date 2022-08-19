First Alert Forecast: periods of rain and storms expected today and over the weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Scattered downpours and thunderstorms will once again be around at times today, especially for those near and south of I-20 where a boundary is draped overhead. Locally heavy rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds are possible with any storms. High temperatures will rise to the middle and upper 80s this afternoon under mostly to partly cloudy skies. A few showers or storms could also linger throughout the overnight hours as well. Otherwise, it will be humid and mild out as lows fall to the lower 70s.

The active weather pattern is forecast to continue into the weekend as the front lifts more to the north. Showers and storms will likely start to flare up by the afternoon and evening hours. It will be slightly warmer out tomorrow afternoon if you’re one not seeing any rain with highs near 90 degrees. Coverage is expected to be a bit higher on Sunday with waves of rain and storms likely.

With deep tropical moisture surging in and another boundary approaching from the north, rain chances will remain elevated through all of next week. Make sure you keep an umbrella close by! Temperatures through the week ahead will stay below normal in the lower to middle 80s each afternoon.

Talkin’ Tropics: The tropical disturbance located over the SW Gulf of Mexico now has a medium 60% chance for development over the next 48 hours as it drifts northwestward. This could become our next tropical depression by today or Saturday. While direct impacts from this system will be more likely towards S Texas and NE Mexico, any moisture with it will likely get pulled into the stalled boundary across our area. This will continue to result in unsettled weather around here.

