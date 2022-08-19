Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Door windows repaired at Eudora Welty Library

Still no word on when the flagship branch will reopen.
By Anthony Warren
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thanks to the efforts of the Jackson Friends of the Library, the glass doors at Jackson’s flagship branch are no longer boarded up.

Friday, Jackson/Hinds Library System Executive Director Floyd Council said the windows at the Eudora Welty Library had been repaired by Preston Metro Glass.

“We offer special thanks to the Jackson Friends... for paying for the $371 repair,” he said in an email.

The windows were repaired Friday morning and are fixed just in time for the Mississippi Book Festival, which is expected to draw thousands of people downtown. It was unclear if the repairs were related to the festival.

Meanwhile, there’s no word on when the branch will reopen. Welty, located at 300 N. State St., was last open to the public on June 7 due to a lack of air conditioning.

The library was still closed on August 19.

