Defending champs MRA hosts Cathedral in The End Zone’s Game of the Week

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Madison-Ridgeland Academy Patriots (1-0) will host the Cathedral School Green Wave in the opening week of Friday Night Lights.

MRA started their MAIS 6A State title defense Thursday, August 11. In their Week 0 matchup against Greenville Christian, the Patriots’ offense stole the show, hanging 48 points on the Saints behind the Southern Miss commit, Quarterback John White.

Cathedral hit the road to play their first game of the season Friday evening. After dropping the contest against MRA last season, the Green Wave will look to flood expectations and leave Madison with a victory.

The game is set to begin at 7 p.m.

WLBT will provide live score updates for all Friday evening games here.

