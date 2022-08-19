Connect. Shop. Support Local.
City receives six bids to tear down dilapidated structures in downtown Jackson

The city is advertising for bids to tear down these buildings in the 200 block of Pascagoula...
By Anthony Warren
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Six bidders are vying for the opportunity to tear down two dilapidated structures near the Jackson Convention Complex.

The city recently opened bids for the project, which would include demolishing buildings and clearing parcels at 220 and 226 Pascagoula St.

Planning and Development Director Jordan Hillman said her office was still reviewing the proposals to ensure they meet all bid requirements.

She was pleased that so many bids were submitted. “I’m always pleased when we get more than four bids on a project,” she said.

Hillman did not know when her staff would bring a recommendation to her. Once one is chosen, it will be taken to the Jackson City Council for approval.

The city began seeking bids on June 14. Companies were required to submit their sealed bids by August 2.

The buildings are located along Pascagoula west of the Convention Center parking lots. The structures have been eyesores for years, with busted and boarded-up windows, rotting roofs, and plants growing through the floors inside.

Jackson eventually hopes to redevelop the convention center parking lot, bringing in a hotel, parking garage, and other features.

Hillman did not have the prices for the bids available.

