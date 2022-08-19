Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Authorities arrest 3 people involved in separate drug-related incidents in Vicksburg

Donald Evans (l) & Jason Lane (m) & Justin Cantrell (r)
Donald Evans (l) & Jason Lane (m) & Justin Cantrell (r)(Vicksburg Police Department)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg Police Department arrested three people involved in separate drug-related incidents.

On August 18, VPD took 42-year-old Justin Cantrell into custody after officers found 2.28 grams of methamphetamine inside his vehicle during a traffic stop.

Cantrell appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Friday, where Judge Angela Carpenter set his bond at $35,000 and bound him over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

In a separate incident, VPD arrested Jason Lane, 35, on Friday after a search warrant was served at his house in connection with residential burglaries. VPD says he is charged with burglary of a dwelling and possession of methamphetamine.

According to VPD, Lane appeared before Judge Carpenter, where he received an $85,000 bond. He was bound to the Warren County Grand Jury.

Lastly, 55-year-old Donald Evans was charged with possession of cocaine after a search warrant was served at his house on Friday.

VPD says he appeared before Judge Carpenter, where he received a $35,000 bond and was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

