3-car accident leaves 79-year-old woman dead in Pike County

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A 79-year-old woman was killed during a 3-car accident in Pike County on Thursday.

The wreck happened around 1:30 p.m. on Highway 24.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling west when it collided with a 2013 Chevrolet Impala driven by 79-year-old Mary Barrett of Liberty, Mississippi.

After the two vehicles collided, a 2020 Dodge Ram also collided with the Impala.

Mary Barrett was fatally injured in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

