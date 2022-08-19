3-car accident leaves 79-year-old woman dead in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A 79-year-old woman was killed during a 3-car accident in Pike County on Thursday.

The wreck happened around 1:30 p.m. on Highway 24.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling west when it collided with a 2013 Chevrolet Impala driven by 79-year-old Mary Barrett of Liberty, Mississippi.

After the two vehicles collided, a 2020 Dodge Ram also collided with the Impala.

Mary Barrett was fatally injured in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.