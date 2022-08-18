Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

‘We look forward to working with the team’: MDHS approves contract with firm to recoup millions in misspent welfare money

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) received approval from the Mississippi State Personnel Board to hire the Jones Walker Law Firm to move forward with civil litigation to recover the misspent TANF funds.

Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch had already approved the proposed contract with Jones Walker.

“This litigation must go forward to accomplish our stated goal of recovering and returning to the taxpayers the millions of dollars in misspent TANF funds,” said Bob Anderson, Executive Director of MDHS. “MDHS has selected Jones Walker, a firm of some 370 attorneys with offices and professionals in eight states and the District of Columbia, to continue with this important litigation. "

Kaytie Pickett and Adam Stone, who will lead the Jones Walker team representing MDHS, focus their practices on complex commercial litigation and have handled high-profile, challenging, and large commercial cases in a number of states.

“They have a deep bench and are well acquainted with complex electronic discovery platforms, which will be crucial in a case like this involving hundreds and thousands of documents. We look forward to working with the team at Jones Walker,” Anderson concluded.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWAT, dozens of Ridgeland police flock to barricade situation on Nolan Circle
Ridgeland man charged, found in attic after two-hour barricade situation
Rick Ross arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los...
Feds fine Mississippi Wingstop stores run by family of rapper Rick Ross
The winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a secure location.
$500K powerball ticket purchased in Mississippi
Shots fired into home of 2 boys who witnessed murder of McComb teen
Police chase ends in Terry after crossing multiple counties
Police chase ends in Terry after crossing multiple counties

Latest News

Myrlie Evers, widow of civil rights leader Medgar Evers (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Honors program at Alcorn State Univ. named after Myrlie Evers-Williams
This Starkville teen is the face of a nationwide mental health campaign with Macy’s
This Starkville teen is the face of a nationwide mental health campaign with Macy’s
Clarksdale woman admits to running rental assistance scheme
Alex Jones, 15
This Starkville teen is the face of a nationwide mental health campaign with Macy’s