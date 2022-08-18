Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

This Starkville teen is the face of a nationwide mental health campaign with Macy’s

Alex Jones, 15
Alex Jones, 15(The Jed Foundation)
By Carmen Poe
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - A Starkville teenager is the face of a new mental health campaign with Macy’s, raising funds for the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

It’s the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization that educates, supports, and advocates for healthy minds.

Starkville’s 15-year-old Alex Jones turned to a non-profit, called the JED Foundation, after experiencing racial injustices in high school.

Then, after working with Jones, JED teamed up with NAMI and Macy’s.

As part of a six-week long, national charitable giving and round up campaign through September 14, Macy’s customers can round up their purchases to the nearest dollar (up to $0.99), donating the change to JED and NAMI.

The funds raised will provide resources in youth mental health care through education and support programs at schools and campuses in underserved communities across the United States.

Alex is just like other teens – she has a little brother, likes watching TV, and is on the varsity softball and volleyball team.

But, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Alex said she began experiencing a decline in her own emotional well-being transitioning to high school.

“Sharing your identity and being vulnerable helps you grow and develop throughout your life,” said Alex. “Just like my peers, my mental health journey is only beginning, but I’m confident I will get to where I want to be.”

Now, Jones is starting conversations around mental health and racial injustice while supporting other students of color.

She dreams of starting a community support group so other teenagers, like her, have somewhere to turn.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWAT, dozens of Ridgeland police flock to barricade situation on Nolan Circle
Ridgeland man charged, found in attic after two-hour barricade situation
Rick Ross arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los...
Feds fine Mississippi Wingstop stores run by family of rapper Rick Ross
The winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a secure location.
$500K powerball ticket purchased in Mississippi
Shots fired into home of 2 boys who witnessed murder of McComb teen
(L) Anthony Fox | (R) George Robinson
Former JPD officer Anthony Fox sentenced to 5 years in death of George Robinson

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
Clarksdale woman admits to running rental assistance scheme
Things To Know
Things To Know for Thursday, August 17
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Desoto Co.