Things To Know for Thursday, August 17

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. EPA says lack of staffing, maintenance will continue to cause problems for Jackson water

Jackson’s ongoing water crisis was again at the forefront of a city council committee meeting on Wednesday. This time, though, the attention turned to staffing and the critical number of workers that currently operate the city’s two water treatment facilities. When asked initially, Public Works Director Marlin King was unable to provide the number of Class A-certified water operators at the city’s O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant, Jackson’s main treatment facility. The Safe Drinking Water Act requires at least one Class A operator to be on duty at all times during the plant’s operation. Operators must have a certain amount of education or experience before sitting for the Class A test. Duties for these operators include inspecting treatment facilities and ensuring the collection of all water samples mandated under federal law, according to the state’s Water System Operations Manual. Read the full story here.

2. JPS community working together to ensure safe drinking water for athletes

Football. It’s a physically and mentally demanding sport that fans, parents, players, and coaches look forward to every year. The question this upcoming season isn’t how good or bad a team is projected to be, it’s how those people around a team come together to overcome an obstacle. In what is now the third-straight week of the city-wide boil-water notice in Jackson, multiple communities have stepped up to keep players and coaches safe from the heat. Murrah High School head coach, Marcus Gibson says parents in the community reach out to him every day looking to donate clean, bottled water.

3. Federal lawsuit filed alleging the Lexington Police Department of Misconduct and targeting African-American residents

A federal lawsuit has been filed, claiming the Lexington Police Department has been harassing and targeting African American residents. It accuses the department of assaulting and threatening residents for nearly a year. The lawsuit is filed against the City of Lexington, LPD, Interim Police Chief Charles Henderson, and former Police Chief Sam Dobbins. Dobbins was fired as police chief just last month after an audio recording was released filled with expletives and racist comments. City leaders said Dobbins was the one heard in the recording. Read the full story here.

4. Former NFL head coach joins Deion Sanders’ staff at JSU

Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders calls out to his players during the first half of an NCAA college football against Edward Waters in Jackson, Miss., Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. The game marks Sanders inaugural collegiate head coaching debut. Jackson State won 53-0. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) (Rogelio V. Solis | AP)

Jackson State University’s head coach Deion Sanders has already made splashes in the recruiting game since he arrived in the capital city, such as bringing in five-star defensive back Travis Hunter, who was also the first five-star high school prospect to sign with an FCS football program since ESPN began college football rankings in 2006. Now, he is making impressive hires for his coaching staff. On Tuesday, Coach Sanders announced on Twitter that he hired a former NFL head coach for the Minnesota Vikings and “dear friend” Mike Zimmer. “It’s great to see how good [Coach Deion Sanders] is doing... I knew he would be successful with the way that he can recruit, the way that he understands the game of football, and his knowledge of players,” Zimmer told Thee Pregame Show.

5. Ridgeland man charged, found in attic after two-hour barricade situation

Martin Andrew Allen, 33 (Ridgeland Police Department)

A man in Ridgeland is charged with domestic aggravated assault after a two-hour barricade situation Wednesday morning. The 911 call came in around 10 a.m. inside a home on Nolan Circle. Police Chief Bryan Myers did not release details of what led to the incident. However, police did say Martin Allen, 33, barricaded himself in the home after hitting another man in the head with a shovel. The victim is believed to be his significant other. RPD said the victim was able to escape before the barricade began. Read the full story here.

