Police chase ends in Terry after crossing multiple counties

TERRY, Miss. (WLBT) - A police chase that crossed multiple counties came to an end in Terry overnight, following a crash.

3 On Your Side was at the scene near OId Highway 51 and Cunningham Street, where we saw two people placed in handcuffs as officers examined their damaged vehicle.

WLBT is working to learn the names of who was involved and what led to the chase.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.