Person shot by deputy in DeSoto County

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Another person was shot by a deputy in DeSoto County on Thursday.

DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department says one person was taken to the hospital after being shot by a deputy.

The shooting happened at Bethel Road and Hwy 78 around 2:45 p.m.

No other details have been released.

The shooting comes on the heels of another deputy-involved shooting in DeSoto County.

In Horn Lake, a deputy shot a person during a traffic stop on Goodman Road around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

