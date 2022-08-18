Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

Person shot by deputy in DeSoto County

(Arizona's Family)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Another person was shot by a deputy in DeSoto County on Thursday.

DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department says one person was taken to the hospital after being shot by a deputy.

The shooting happened at Bethel Road and Hwy 78 around 2:45 p.m.

No other details have been released.

The shooting comes on the heels of another deputy-involved shooting in DeSoto County.

In Horn Lake, a deputy shot a person during a traffic stop on Goodman Road around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SWAT, dozens of Ridgeland police flock to barricade situation on Nolan Circle
Ridgeland man charged, found in attic after two-hour barricade situation
Rick Ross arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los...
Feds fine Mississippi Wingstop stores run by family of rapper Rick Ross
The winner is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a secure location.
$500K powerball ticket purchased in Mississippi
Police chase ends in Terry after crossing multiple counties
Police chase ends in Terry after crossing multiple counties
Shots fired into home of 2 boys who witnessed murder of McComb teen

Latest News

WLBT at 4p
‘We look forward to working with the team’: MDHS approves contract with firm to recoup millions in misspent welfare money
Luke Knox
Former Ole Miss football player dies at 22
Myrlie Evers, widow of civil rights leader Medgar Evers (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Honors program at Alcorn State Univ. named after Myrlie Evers-Williams