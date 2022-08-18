MBI tight-lipped on DeSoto County deputy-involved shooting in Horn Lake

HORN LAKE, Miss. (WMC) - Questions remain following a deputy-involved shooting in Horn Lake at the the U.S. Post Office on Goodman Road.

What we know is during a traffic stop late Wednesday night, a DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) deputy believed the suspect of the stop to be armed and discharged their firearm.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has now taken over the investigation, only providing us with the following request to our questions for details into the shooting.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving Desoto County Sheriff’s Department that occurred on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, near Mississippi Highway 302 and Goodman Road in Desoto, Mississippi. MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.

We currently don’t know the circumstances that led up to the shooting, the status of the shooting victim, or if the deputy has been placed on administrative leave pending this investigation.

Nevertheless, the news of a shooting came as a shock to folks who regularly go to that post office.

“My children come here. And so, normally this is a really safe area,” said Horn Lake resident Yolanda Rooks. “It’s really safe area. We walk up and down the sidewalk all the time, and we’re exercising. People ride bikes, so it’s a really safe area. I’m really shocked today.”

Rooks hopes this is an isolated incident, saying this part of Horn Lake doesn’t need any crime.

“That is scary. That is really scary because, like I said, this is a really safe area. We never had anything like this happen, so I’m really shocked to find this out. I will actually take extra precautions from now on,” Rooks said.

We’ve since reached out to DCSO for their use-of-force policy to determine what kind of situation would result in a deputy discharging their firearm.

We’re waiting to hear back from them.

