MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Desoto Co.

(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DESOTO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving Desoto County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident happened on Wednesday, August 17, near Mississippi Highway 302 and Goodman Road in Desoto.

No other details have been released.

MBI said it’s currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence.

Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.

Police chase ends in Terry after crossing multiple counties
