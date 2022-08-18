Honors program at Alcorn State Univ. named after Myrlie Evers-Williams

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Honors Curriculum Program at Alcorn State University is being renamed in honor of Myrlie Evers-Williams.

The program will be renamed the Myrlie Evers-Williams Honors Program in honor of the civil rights leader, author, and journalist who spent over three decades seeking justice for the 1963 murder of her former husband, the late Medgar Evers.

Evers-Williams was also voted chairperson of the NAACP in 1995. Evers-Williams, a Vicksburg, Mississippi native, attended Alcorn A & M College for a year, where she met and fell in love with Medgar Evers.

The two later married in 1951.

Alcorn said the honors program attracts academically successful and socially conscious students and assists the University in cultivating global citizen scholars.

Evers-Williams expressed her appreciation to the University for recognizing her.

“It is with great pride and excitement that Alcorn State University has renamed their Honors program, which now has been bestowed in my name,” said Evers-Williams. “This designation is a special recognition that I hold close to my heart, acknowledging my time on Alcorn’s campus, my life’s work, and my dedication to furthering the fight for equality and human rights.”

Alcorn President Dr. Felecia M. Nave praised Evers-Williams’ achievements.

She’s proud to recognize the civil rights leader on campus.

“She’s an ideal example of the strength, courage, and character that Alcornites exude. We’re thrilled to recognize her for extraordinary contributions and ongoing activism,” Nave said.

