First Alert Forecast:

By Dave Roberts
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A much cooler than normal day today than a typical August day in Mississippi.  Highs only reached the lower and middle 80s in most places.  Some areas had a hard time cracking 80 degrees.  The average high temperature is 92 and the average low temperature is 72 this time of year.  Expect a few rounds of showers through this weekend and into next week.  Severe weather will be isolated, but isolated still means some areas may see flash flooding, like the 8 inches of rain that fell this morning in some parts of Southwest Mississippi.  Lows tonight in the lower 70s and highs on Friday should reach the middle to upper 80s.  With more cloud cover and a better chance for showers over the coming days, highs will generally fall between 85 and 90 degrees from Saturday going into next week.  We are also watching for a potential tropical system to form in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico this weekend.  It is expected to move inland into Texas early next week.

