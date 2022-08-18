First Alert Forecast: periodic shower, storm risk Thursday, Friday

THURSDAY: With the front nearby, expect a cooler, unsettled day with more clouds and opportunities for showers and storms to continue. A few of the rain pockets could be heavy as moisture values remain high. Highs will top out in the middle to, a few, upper 80s – depending on rain and cloud coverage. Locally heavy rain could yield low-lying and poor drainage flooding at times. Storm chances will tend to fade for a few hours overnight – though, may turn active again early Friday morning with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

FRIDAY: With the front beginning to pivot back northward, expect another few waves of rain and storms to move across the frontal zone. Another opportunity for pockets of heavy rain could develop during this time with highs in the 80s to near 90 amid variably cloudy skies. The front will slowly trek northward Friday night. Rain chances will tend to be lower to move into the weekend with lows in the lower 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The front drifts northward this weekend, we may see a brief downward trend in rain chances Saturday. By late Sunday though, the front will drift back southward, helping to kick up our unsettled pattern into next week with more waves of rain and storms. Highs over the weekend will be near 90, through 80s return by next week amid more clouds and rain chances.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

