First Alert Forecast: elevated rain, storm chances to carry into the weekend

By Peyton Garrison
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Rainy and stormy periods are expected this afternoon across central and southwest MS. We should start to see coverage on radar taper off by into the early evening hours. High temperatures will be kept at bay today in the middle 80s in most spots. Areas that have seen more rain today farther south may be stuck in the 70s. A few showers and thunderstorms will also be possible overnight as low temperatures bottom out in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Shower and storm chances will remain elevated into Friday as a front remains draped overhead. Make sure you continue to keep an umbrella or rain jacket nearby in case you need to pull it out at any time! Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will also be on the cooler side and below normal in the middle 80s.

Rain coverage may be slightly lower on Saturday as the front lifts more to the north before it picks back up again on Sunday. Expect highs over the weekend in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. This unsettled weather pattern is forecast to also continue all through next week. There will be a daily chance for showers and thunderstorms as highs remain in the 80s.

