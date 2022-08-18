Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Chapel Hart advances to finale of ‘America’s Got Talent’

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Poplarville, Mississippi, country music trio Chapel Hart has moved on to the final round of “America’s Got Talent”!

The group was the first act to advance to the finale next month.

After their audition in July, the group received the golden buzzer, automatically advancing them to the semi-finals.

Wednesday, they performed their original song “The Girls Are Back in Town” and earned a standing ovation from the judges and the audience.

The finale of “America’s Got Talent” premieres on September 14 right here on WLBT.

