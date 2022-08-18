Chapel Hart advances to finale of ‘America’s Got Talent’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Poplarville, Mississippi, country music trio Chapel Hart has moved on to the final round of “America’s Got Talent”!

The group was the first act to advance to the finale next month.

After their audition in July, the group received the golden buzzer, automatically advancing them to the semi-finals.

Wednesday, they performed their original song “The Girls Are Back in Town” and earned a standing ovation from the judges and the audience.

The finale of “America’s Got Talent” premieres on September 14 right here on WLBT.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.