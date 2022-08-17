Wiggins fishermen use pole to rescue woman from sinking SUV

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday afternoon, two brothers set out for what they believed would be a normal fishing trip. Little did they know, they would be at the right place at the right time to save a woman’s life.

The men, Jeremiah Magee and his brother Darryl Jenkins, were fishing near Clear Creek when they heard a car approaching quickly. This was odd for the rural, quiet area. The driver was an elderly woman, who lost control of her car and veered into the water, landing only yards in front of the two men.

“You could hear the car coming from up the street,” Jenkins said. “It was going at least 80 miles per hour.”

Neither of the brothers could swim, so they decided to help using the only thing they had- a fishing pole. Jeremiah handed the woman the end of his rod and pulled the fishing wire toward him while his brother Darryl held up the back of the van.

“You know, you don’t catch stuff like that in person,” Jenkins said. “You hear about stuff like that.”

During the process, Darryl called 911, and Wiggins firefighters arrived on scene quickly. They helped finalize the rescue and ensure the woman was okay.

Because the accident happened in such a rural area, Wiggins Fire Chief Jody Hatten says it’s a miracle the men were anywhere nearby and able to help.

“For them to be fishing out there right when it happened, it was kind of miraculous,” Chief Hatten said. “If they wouldn’t have been there and the car would have sank before she got out, of course she could have drowned. I credit them being there at the right place at the right time and for fishing her out and saving her life.”

Investigators are still trying to figure out what exactly caused the driver to lose control of her car, but we’re told she wasn’t injured in the accident.

The men say this is the biggest catch they’ve ever had.

