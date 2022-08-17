Things To Know for Wednesday, August 17

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. MDHS chooses law firm to handle civil litigation in recouping millions in misspent welfare money

The Mississippi Department of Human Services has chosen a law firm to handle civil litigation in recouping millions in misspent welfare money. In a statement, Chief Communications Officer Mark Jones says DHS plans to hire the firm of Jones Walker. He tells us the department has been working through the appropriate process since July 23rd to hire another law firm to continue with this important TANF or Temporary Aid to Needy Families litigation. Jones says MDHS worked with Attorney General Lynn Fitch, who by statute must approve the selection of outside counsel. A formal announcement is expected following approval by the State Personnel Board. MDHS terminated the contract last month with former U.S. Attorney Brad Pigott.

2. City of Clinton to see $8 million development on Mississippi College property

New and dramatic changes will be coming to Clinton after the state legislature granted the city $8 million. “It’s an exciting project that will, I think, impact this school and this community for generations to come,” Mississippi College President Blake Thompson said. Fifty acres of land sitting right between Highway 80 and Interstate 20 in Clinton will be the new home to upcoming developments. Thompson said the new development is something that could benefit not only the college but the city as well. “I think it’ll be a truly mixed-use facility. There will be some retail. I anticipate some professional services. There will be, someday, we believe, a hotel, other amenities on the side,” Thompson said.

3. Brandon, JPD work together to capture man accused of cyberstalking daycare worker

Jackson police are receiving high marks for helping Brandon authorities arrest a man who they say was planning to hurt or kill a daycare worker. “We got a warrant for his arrest. He lived in Jackson. We coordinated with Cmdr. [Christian] Vance and I sent people... They coordinated efforts when they got there,” Brandon Police Chief William Thompson said. “Several officers responded with us.” The suspect is currently being held at the Rankin County Jail and is charged with felony cyberstalking. His name is not being released. Thompson said Brandon Police Department received a tip from a confidential informant that the suspect had made threats against a Brandon daycare worker. “We received credible information that he was going to a local daycare [to] injure somebody or kill somebody,” he said. “That’s not going to happen. And we got in front of it and they were getting him in handcuffs.” Thompson said officers worked quickly to obtain an arrest warrant and stationed an officer at the daycare to “take care of the person they were supposedly targeting.” The department then coordinated efforts with JPD to make the arrest. “[JPD] took my guys straight to the address. They identified the suspect. They pretty much put a bow around the guy and handed him to us,” he said. “If that’s not cooperation, I don’t know what is.”

