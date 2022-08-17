Connect. Shop. Support Local.
SWAT, dozens of Ridgeland police flock to barricade situation on Nolan Circle

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Dozens of Ridgeland police officers, including SWAT, are on the scene of a home on Nolan Circle in Ridgeland.

Police Chief Bryan Myers said an individual is barricaded inside the home after a domestic assault.

Officials have learned that the victim was hit in the head with a shovel by the suspect but was able to get out of the home.

The suspect remains barricaded inside the home.

Officers say they don’t know if he or she is armed or not. They are continuing to find ways to get the individual to surrender and come out.

