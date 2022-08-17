Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Shots fired into home of 2 boys who witnessed murder of McComb teen

(WILX)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Someone shot into the home of two boys who witnessed the murder of a McComb teenager.

The incident happened early Monday morning, with bullets striking both of the boys.

According to Pike County Chief Deputy Brad Bellipanni, their injuries were not life-threatening.  

The teens, he said, had been witnesses to the killing of 17-year-old Dominic McCoy in McComb on July 15. 

Bellipanni said state and federal law enforcement agencies are assisting in the case and that they are working with strong leads.

Due to it being an ongoing investigation, details were limited. However, Bellipanni spoke generally about increased gang violence in the county.

“The gang retaliation – the back and forth of it,” he said, “we’ve been dealing with that now for the last year and a half.”

Regarding the shooting of the young witnesses, Bellipanni said, “I don’t know if this is over drugs or territory or what. Gangs wreak havoc on society.”

