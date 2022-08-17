Mississippi Power sponsors professional development training for students

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Power is helping students from some of the state’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities recharge with professional development.

Ten students from Tougaloo College, Alcorn State, and Mississippi Valley State helped to launch the first UPLIFT leadership program. The goal of the retreat is to support efforts to keep Mississippi’s best and brightest students in the state after they graduate by helping them transition from college to career.

The students were chosen to represent their campuses for the two-day retreat that focused on team building, building effective interpersonal skills, discovering strengths, and learning leadership styles.

It was held today at the Eagle Ridge Conference Center in Raymond.

Saucier said, “Our goal is to equip these leaders with some tools to work better, to understand themselves better, to work better with others, and to be better prepared for their careers.”

“Just learning more about myself. I learned about the type of person I am. I learned about my strengths and my weaknesses and how I can fix my weaknesses and, you know, not just be so defeated. Okay, I’m not that good at this, but I can use my strengths to help with my weaknesses, and you know I’m just learning more and more about myself with that,” Norwood said.

UPLIFT participants are juniors or seniors. They will participate in monthly sessions and meet with an assigned mentor.

