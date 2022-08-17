Hinds county sheriff unveils new body cameras, staff changes and department upgrades

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County sheriff made new announcements about changes within the department. According to Sheriff Tyree Jones, he’s fulfilling a promise of transparency by utilizing new technology from body cameras to a web page.

Tuesday, at the downtown Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, Lt. Eric Paymon demonstrated one of the features of the department’s new Getac body cams currently in use by more than 50 deputies. They are equipped with GPS and a magnetic locking mechanism that can be attached to their shirts or vest.

“If they push this button, it automatically activates every body camera within 50 feet,” said Paymon pointing to the three-inch black camera he held close to his chest.

Seventy-five were purchased by the Board of Supervisors. Department policy requires deputies to activate the cameras on calls, with footage being stored in the cloud. Two-year storage is allotted for misdemeanor cases and four years for felonies.

“It’s just as important as any other tool that they have to include their firearm,” said Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones. “Sometimes it’s more important than a firearm because when it comes to a body cam, you can be transparent with the public about certain situations.”

The sheriff told the media that $1 million from the board of supervisors also paid for 11 new marked and unmarked vehicles. There is also funding for technology for crisis intervention, and hostage negotiations, as well as four Jackson State University paid internships with the agency. The sheriff shared no new information on the jail receivership order.

“We’re still in a holding pattern, and I just had this discussion with my staff this morning,” said Jones. “There is no update right now. As far as I’m concerned, the legal team is still putting their plan together as it relates to the response.”

A new separate sheriff’s department website is now being developed, designed to offer access to the different divisions within the department.

The sheriff also announced changes to his staff, noting diversity in the promotions.

Twenty-five-year law enforcement officer Jarrett Taylor will serve as undersheriff. Taylor has worked at the Jackson Police Department and the sheriff’s department.

Chief Deputy Latasha Holmes was promoted from captain, becoming the first female to hold the position.

Captain Steven Sims is the newly appointed captain of the Criminal Investigation Division. Sims has 15 years of experience with JPD and Hinds County.

A deputy with the department is now permanently assigned to the FBI Taskforce.

