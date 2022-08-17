Former NFL head coach joins Deion Sanders’ staff at JSU

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University’s head coach Deion Sanders has already made splashes in the recruiting game since he arrived in the capital city, such as bringing in five-star defensive back Travis Hunter, who was also the first five-star high school prospect to sign with an FCS football program since ESPN began college football rankings in 2006.

Now, he is making impressive hires for his coaching staff. On Tuesday, Coach Sanders announced on Twitter that he hired former NFL head coach for the Minnesota Vikings and “dear friend” Mike Zimmer.

RUMOR HAS IT - FORMER NFL HEAD COACH MIKE ZIMMER MIGHT BE JOING JACKSON STATE https://t.co/MuEPSSOzud — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) August 16, 2022

“It’s great to see how good [Coach Deion Sanders] is doing... I knew he would be successful with the way that he can recruit, the way that he understands the game of football, and his knowledge of players,” Zimmer told Thee Pregame Show.

Zimmer coached Sanders during his stint with the Dallas Cowboys in the 90s. After continuing to keep that close relationship, Zimmer believes that Coach Sanders can accomplish far more during his tenure at Jackson State.

“I think the sky is the limit,” Zimmer said. “If some people would donate to him and his football program, there would be no stopping him. He would be competing with the Georgias and Alabamas and everybody around the country.”

The Vikings fired Zimmer after serving as Minnesota’s head coach for eight seasons. According to Bleacher Report, The Vikings went 72-56-1 and made three playoff appearances under the guidance of the 66-year-old.

