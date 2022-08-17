First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson reached 90 degrees today or Thursday afternoon for the high. That is 8 degrees cooler than Wednesday. It’s also 2 degrees below the average high this time of year, which is 92. The average low is 72. With a front draped through the area, showers and storms are likely to be scattered around the rest of the week. An isolated strong to severe storm can’t be ruled out in addition to the potential for localized flash flooding with any slow-moving storms. Otherwise, expect temperatures to bottom out in the lower 70s by the early morning hours. Periods of rain and storms are also expected at times on Thursday with the front stalled out overhead. Locally heavy rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds are possible with any storms. Continue to keep an umbrella or rain jacket nearby! Fortunately, temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be noticeably cooler with highs forecast to reach the middle 80s, which is below normal for this time of year.

Rain coverage looks to slightly go down over the weekend as the slow-moving front lifts back to the north. By late Sunday into early next week, the front will sink more south, which will keep our shower and storm chances elevated as the unsettled weather pattern continues. Temperatures will be near 90 degrees over the weekend before falling to the 80s next week.

