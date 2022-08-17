Connect. Shop. Support Local.
First Alert Forecast: unsettled weather pattern to continue through the rest of the week

By Peyton Garrison
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The chance for rain and storms will increase throughout the day as a boundary tracks farther to the south. With a Marginal 1/5 Risk in place today, an isolated severe storm is possible across central MS with damaging wind gusts the main threat. Localized flash flooding is also a concern today with any slower moving downpours. Otherwise, high temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees to the north with middle 90s likely farther south this afternoon. Showers and storms could also linger around tonight into the early morning hours as lows drop to the lower 70s.

Periods of rain and storms are also expected at times on Thursday with the front stalled out overhead. Locally heavy rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds are possible with any storms. Continue to keep an umbrella or rain jacket nearby! Fortunately, temperatures tomorrow afternoon will be noticeably cooler with highs forecast to reach the middle 80s, which is below normal for this time of year.

Rain coverage looks to slightly go down over the weekend as the slow-moving front lifts back to the north. By late Sunday into early next week, the front will sink more south, which will keep our shower and storm chances elevated as the unsettled weather pattern continues. Temperatures will be near 90 degrees over the weekend before falling to the 80s next week.

