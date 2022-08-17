First Alert Forecast: unsettled pattern returns as front stalls nearby mid-late week

WEDNESDAY: As the front slips farther into the region – expect chances for rain and storms to increase. Before that, expect another mix of clouds and sun with highs ranging from the 80s north to lower to, a few, middle 90s south – still plenty hot and humid. The humidity may yield periods of heavy rain through the latter part of the day, along with a risk of a strong storm or two. While storms may taper for a bit, more rain will be likely through the overnight period. Lows will drop through the lower 70s.

THURSDAY: With the front nearby, expect a cooler, unsettled day with more clouds and opportunities for showers and storms to continue. A few of the rain pockets could be heavy as moisture values remain high. Highs will top out in the middle to, a few, upper 80s – depending on rain and cloud coverage. Storm chances will tend to fade overnight with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our nearly stalled front may continue to yield sluggish moving storms leading to localized flooding concerns through Friday. Highs will top out in the 80s, lows near 70. As the front drifts northward this weekend, we may see a brief downward trend in rain chances Saturday. By late Sunday though, the front will drift back southward, helping to kick up our unsettled pattern into next week with more waves of rain and storms. Highs over the weekend will be near 90, through 80s return by next week amid more clouds and rain chances.

