Federal Highway Administration announces $54.3 million grant to Natchez Trace Parkway in Mississippi

WASHINGTON (WLBT) - On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration announced it is providing $54.3 million to the National Park Service for “safety improvements” along a stretch of the Natchez Trace Parkway in Mississippi.

According to the press release, the funding serves as a key investment that will resurface, restore, and rehabilitate the pavement condition of 83 miles of parkway, improve safety by installing audible pavement markings and meet the transportation needs of multiple underserved communities.

“Through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we’re now modernizing more of the infrastructure that creates opportunity in tribal communities,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “Today, we’re proud to award over $54 million to resurface, restore, and rehabilitate over 80 miles of the Natchez Trace Parkway in Mississippi, making it safer and more resilient for all those who rely on it.”

The release also says that upon completion of the project, the National Park Service expects to have a significantly improved roadway along a stretch of a historic transportation network used by those going to and from the seventh-most visited National Park Service facility in the nation.

“Millions of visitors travel along the Natchez Trace Parkway each year and support economic activity in the surrounding areas,” said Acting Federal Highway Administrator Stephanie Pollack. “The grant we’re providing to the National Park Service will bring safer travel and better access to recreational opportunities and natural and cultural resources along this parkway and help create good-paying construction jobs to get the work done.”

Funding for the grant is being made possible through FHWA’s Nationally Significant Federal Lands and Tribal Project program. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law made significant changes to the program by increasing annual authorizations from $100 million to $355 million and ensuring tribal transportation facilities receive 50% of the appropriated funds.

