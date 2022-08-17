City of Clinton to see $8 million development on Mississippi College property

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - New and dramatic changes will be coming to Clinton after the state legislature granted the city $8 million.

“It’s an exciting project that will, I think, impact this school and this community for generations to come,” Mississippi College President Blake Thompson said.

Fifty acres of land sitting right between Highway 80 and Interstate 20 in Clinton will be the new home to upcoming developments.

Thompson said the new development is something that could benefit not only the college but the city as well.

“I think it’ll be a truly mixed-use facility. There will be some retail. I anticipate some professional services. There will be, someday, we believe, a hotel, other amenities on the side,” Thompson said.

The project comes after the state legislature granted Clinton $8 million to help economic developments.

With Mississippi College owning the majority of the land, Thompson said it made sense to the city, local developer Ben Walker, and the college to partner together.

“The mayor and the city council have been outstanding partners. They all have worked together to make the funding possible, and in many ways, we’re the recipient of their good work,” Thompson said.

Within 6-8 months, trees and landscape will be ready for buildings, and by December 2023, people will see those buildings ready for businesses and visitors.

Thompson said he’s thankful to be able to transform the property into something that will not only attract students but residents from neighboring cities as well.

“Our intention is to build something, to create something that complements all of the rest of Clinton. That complements Olde Towne, that complements our campus and brings people here to see it so they can actually understand and enjoy what we enjoy about living here,” Thompson said.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.