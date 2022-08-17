Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
2023 plans announced for Dixie National Rodeo

Dixie National Rodeo events
(tcw-wlbt)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson calls it one of his favorite times of the year!

He’s talking about the Dixie National Rodeo and Tuesday he announced the unofficial kick-off for next year’s event.

Sponsors, representatives of the media, law enforcement and others were on hand for the annual luncheon to announce what’s ahead for next year.

Gipson said there was an all-time record attendance this past February and he’s looking to top that in 2023.

”We have, you know, hundreds of thousands of people who come right here for this rodeo event for the livestock shows as well,” he said. “It’s really a month-long event from the end of January, the end of February, whether it’s horse shows, livestock shows... And I’m going to estimate, you know, it’s millions and millions of dollars of economic impact for the state and for the city and for the county.”

Commissioner Gipson says the Dixie National is the largest rodeo east of the Mississippi.

Entertainment line-up for next year includes Chancey Williams, Randy House, Laney Wilson and Mark Chestnutt.

