Witness recounts Sunday’s police chase that started in Pearl and ended in another city

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For the second time in less than a month, a deadly police pursuit starts in Pearl and ends in another city.

Both incidents took an innocent life.

Sunday’s deadly police chase, as well as the one that ended in Jackson last month, is causing some people to place blame on those who were fleeing and others to point the finger at the people pursuing.

For Cathy Courtney, who witnessed Sunday’s pursuit, the person responsible for taking an innocent life was Ryan Irwin, whom police initially tried to pull over for tinted windows.

“I wish that the people who are getting pulled over would stop and actually just let themselves be arrested,” she said. “It’s just not worth it. An innocent person was killed because [Irwin] was too selfish to do that.”

Courtney was stopped at an intersection on Flowood Drive Sunday night when Irwin blew through the red light at what she estimates was 120 miles per hour. So fast, she said, that his car hit a bump and caught air.

“I was just really grateful that nobody was crossing the intersection at that point going on Airport Road because, at that point, they would have been hit and killed, and we would have had to witness that,” she said.

Courtney said the fleet of officers tailing Irwin were driving at a more controlled rate of speed and checked that no cars were moving before going through the intersection.

However, several comments on Facebook allude to the fact that police should have called off the pursuit altogether once innocent lives were put at risk.

One person commented on WLBT’s post about the incident saying, “I don’t condone wrongdoing at any time. However, was that ticket worth someone’s life?”

Someone else said, “this is getting terrible, killing innocent people. It’s got to stop.”

Another claimed to be a law enforcement officer and posted, “I will not endanger the life of an innocent person for a criminal. Whatever happened to, ‘every dog has his day?’”

Despite the differences in opinion between Courtney and those behind these posts, one common thread is that innocent lives shouldn’t be getting taken.

“I just feel terrible. I was praying that nobody would get injured after that intersection, but unfortunately, somebody did,” she said.

We can’t say for sure whether or not Pearl Police were acting within the bounds of its pursuit policy Sunday night.

The city has yet to release that policy to us even though we asked for it weeks ago.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.