Two people arrested in separate incidents in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Vicksburg Police Department released a press release on Tuesday discussing the arrest of two individuals in separate incidents.

Jermaine McRunnels, 39, was arrested on August 15 on a warrant for possession of a stolen firearm, the press release says. On August 16, McRunnels appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court, where Judge Angela Carpenter set his bond at $20,000 and bound him over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

In a separate incident, 43-year-old Michelle Henyard-Hicks was arrested on August 15 on a warrant for aggravated assault domestic violence. According to the release, the incident stemmed from a stabbing in the 100 block of Enchanted Drive on August 7. Hicks appeared before Judge Carpenter on August 15, and bond was set at $25,000. She was bound over to Warren County Grand Jury.

