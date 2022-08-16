Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Two people arrested in separate incidents in Vicksburg

Jermaine McRunnels (l) & Michelle Henyard-Hicks (r)
Jermaine McRunnels (l) & Michelle Henyard-Hicks (r)(Vicksburg Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Vicksburg Police Department released a press release on Tuesday discussing the arrest of two individuals in separate incidents.

Jermaine McRunnels, 39, was arrested on August 15 on a warrant for possession of a stolen firearm, the press release says. On August 16, McRunnels appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court, where Judge Angela Carpenter set his bond at $20,000 and bound him over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

In a separate incident, 43-year-old Michelle Henyard-Hicks was arrested on August 15 on a warrant for aggravated assault domestic violence. According to the release, the incident stemmed from a stabbing in the 100 block of Enchanted Drive on August 7. Hicks appeared before Judge Carpenter on August 15, and bond was set at $25,000. She was bound over to Warren County Grand Jury.

