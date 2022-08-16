Graham says county likely to lose White Oak Creek funding following board vote

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County supervisor is worried that funding awarded to the county to stop erosion along a Northeast Jackson creek is in jeopardy of being revoked, following a recent decision by his colleagues.

On Monday, the board voted 3-2 to transfer $2 million in state funding to the city of Jackson, so it and not the county can move forward with repairing White Oak Creek.

District 1 Supervisor Robert Graham, who represents the area impacted, said the county could lose the money as a result of the board’s decision.

“I think we’re about to lose $2 million for no reason,” he said. “This is asinine.”

District 3 Supervisor Credell Calhoun said the county should transfer the money, in part, because Jackson already has conducted studies on the creek.

He said before any funds are transferred the board attorney will review the information and the city would have to sign off.

During the meeting, Board Attorney Tony Gaylor said the county could likely transfer the money through an interlocal agreement.

Graham, though, said the state would likely have to amend the legislation before the funds could be re-allocated. At the same time, he said Jackson doesn’t have the resources to address creek erosion.

“We have no idea when they’re going to repair it, if they have the employees or personnel to repair White Oak Creek... where the county has the means, the employees, and we had everything set up and ready to go,” Graham said at a press conference Monday.

At Monday’s board meeting, Graham proposed hiring Waggoner Engineering to draw up plans for the project. Calhoun made a substitute motion to transfer the funds to the capital city.

Voting in favor of the Calhoun motion were Calhoun, District 4 Supervisor Vern Gavin, and District 5 Supervisor Bobby McGowan. Opposed were Graham and District 2 Supervisor David Archie.

“If the state wanted to give it to the city, they would’ve given it to them,” Archie said. “You can’t disagree with that.”

During a press conference following the meeting, Graham apologized to residents who live along the creek, saying the project likely will not happen as a result.

“And, so, the people in Northeast Jackson are stuck with the fact that their yards are going to continue to be in bad shape. The erosion is going to continue,” he said. “This is one of the saddest days that I’ve had in Hinds County since I’ve been a supervisor.”

Graham is the longest-serving supervisor on the board and has long been a proponent of addressing White Oak’s erosion problem.

Many homeowners in the Carolwood area have seen their backyards get washed away by the creek due to years of erosion. The problem has gotten worse in recent years, due to increased development upstream.

State lawmakers gave the county $2 million to address the problem during the 2022 legislative session.

Graham asked the county for an additional $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to raise the total amount going to the creek to $4 million. However, the board voted down that request multiple times.

“Basically, it seems out of spite. We have members acting like little children. Instead of repairing problems and situations, and instead of fixing things... they’re acting like children with temper tantrums,” he said. “There is no way this money should be allocated to the city of Jackson.”

