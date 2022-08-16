Things To Know for Tuesday, August 16

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. How concerned should you be about COVID-19, Monkeypox, and Polio?

A triple threat of viruses is causing concern for people across the nation. COVID-19, Monkeypox, and now Polio. Local doctors say while cases of COVID and Monkeypox are confirmed in Mississippi, it’s still important to stay alert for all three. Dr. Stephen Threlkeld says just the thought of the three making people sick can be scary. “It is not anything new in our world and in our society to have new infections that jump from animals over into people, and that seems to be what we’re experiencing COVID and in Monkeypox,” Dr. Threlkeld said. “And then, unfortunately, some of the things... all of the confusion, some of the controversy in science recommendations have led people to be under-vaccinated, and it’s particularly tragic when you have a disease like Polio that was nearly eradicated from the earth.” Read the full story here.

2. Legislators willing to re-examine hot pursuit law in wake of recent deadly accidents

The police chase that started in Pearl and ended in Flowood Sunday is again putting the state’s hot pursuit law under the microscope. The state law leaves all the details up to the locals, but this isn’t the first time that pursuits have ended in a deadly crash and called people’s attention to the law. “A change needs to occur,” said Rep. Chris Bell. “We are losing too many lives as a result of police pursuits.” Mississippi code section 45-1-43 states that law enforcement agencies need to have a written policy on pursuits, and they should address crossing over into other jurisdictions.

3. Miss. businessman sentenced after claiming more than $6 million in COVID relief money

A Columbus businessman was sentenced to more than six years in prison for fraudulently claiming more than $6 million in COVID relief money. Christopher Lick was sentenced Friday to 78 months in prison. Court documents say Lick devised a scheme to get PPP funds for personal use. Lick admitted to buying a home valued at more than one million dollars and using the relief funds for investments in the stock market. He also admitted to overstating how many employees he had and what payroll expenses to get Paycheck Protection Program funds.

