Suspect displays weapon during robbery near Jackson elementary school

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A person was robbed Monday near an elementary school in Jackson.

According to Sherwin Johnson, the Executive Director of Public Engagement for the Jackson Public School District, the robbery happened on the sidewalk near Pecan Park Elementary School at approximately 6:30 a.m. on August 15. Jackson police and JPS Campus Enforcement are investigating.

According to Johnson, the suspect did display a weapon during the crime. However, no one was injured.

Johnson said that safety measures and protocols are being reviewed “to ensure the highest level of proactive measures is employed to create a safe and secure environment.”

