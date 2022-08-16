Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19

Connect. Shop. Support Local.
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
(Gray News) - First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, her communications director said Tuesday.

The result of a PCR test came back positive after she started experiencing cold-like symptoms late Monday evening. Biden is fully vaccinated, has received two boosters and only has mild symptoms, spokesperson Elizabeth Alexander said in a statement.

She noted the first lady tested negative Monday as part of her regular testing and on a rapid antigen test Tuesday before the PCR result came back positive.

“She has been prescribed a course of Paxlovid and, following CDC guidance, will isolate from others for at least five days,” Alexander said in the statement. “Close contacts of the first lady have been notified.”

Biden is staying at a private residence in South Carolina, where she and the president had gone this week for vacation. She plans to return home only after she receives two consecutive negative tests for the virus.

