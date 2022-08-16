First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s high temperature reached 98 degrees Tuesday afternoon. The average high is 93 this time of year and the average low is 72. Storms are in the forecast over the next couple of days with a marginal threat for severe weather. Afternoons and evenings may bring us storms with torrential rain, damaging wind, frequent lightning and small hail. An accompanying cold front will help alleviate the heat as well. Highs will fall into the 80s through the rest of the week. We are also monitoring the tropics for developing later this week or weekend as a system emerges in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico that could further develop and impact the Texas coastline.

