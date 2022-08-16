First Alert Forecast: high heat stress for all, storm chance for some Tuesday

TUESDAY: More heat and humidity to head into Tuesday as our pattern begins to switch up. An area of low pressure anchored to the north – along with a sagging boundary will help to kick up a late day risk for storms. One or two of the storms could be strong with gusty winds. Outside of that, expect highs in the middle to, a few, upper 90s amid a mix of sun and clouds. ‘Feels like’ temperatures will still run closer to 105-110°, some areas could near 115° during peak heating. Lows will fall back through the 70s with partly cloudy skies.

WEDNESDAY: As the front slips farther into the region – expect chances for rain and storms to increase. Before that, expect another mix of clouds and sun with highs in the lower to, a few, middle 90s – still plenty hot and humid. The humidity may yield periods of heavy rain through the latter part of the day, along with a risk of a strong storm or two. While storms may taper for a bit, more rain will be likely through the overnight period. Lows will drop through the lower 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A slow moving front will sag into the region through mid-late week, bringing waves of rain and storms Thursday and Friday. Sluggish moving storms may lead to localized flooding concerns through this time. Highs will top out in the 80s, lows near 70. While we may see a brief downward trend in rain chances Saturday and Sunday– we’ll pick back up as our unsettled pattern continues into next week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

