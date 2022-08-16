First Alert Forecast: The HEAT continues to rise on this Tuesday, and our Marginal Risk’s have shifted. Tuesday and Wednesday now hold a Marginal Risk for strong storms across the South.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Tuesday!

We will experience another HOT day on this Tuesday as Temperatures soar near the upper 90s again across the South. Feels-like temps will reach between 105 and 110 again today. Some people in the Delta area could feel above 110 in the temps.

Partly sunny skies across the area, showers and storms is possible today. Our Marginal Risk for storms has been shifted back a day, Our Tuesday and Wednesday holds an opportunity for strong to severe storms.

Tuesday holds a Marginal Risk for showers and storms across the area. Heavy Rainfall, Lightning, and Strong winds are possible across our viewing area. Wednesday also holds a Marginal Risk for strong storms. (WLBT)

Tuesday and Wednesday, our next front begins to build to our North. Rain chances return to the area as we see a 40% chance of showers and storms across the South. Highs begin to fall back to the low 90s and upper 80s. Lows drop into the low 70s.

Tracking the radar as we have showers and storms moving into the area today. We are under a Marginal Risk for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thursday through Friday. Rain chances continue as Front pushes through with a 50% chance of showers and storms. Highs returning to the upper to mid-80s. Mostly cloudy conditions with Lows falling to the low 70s.

Entering back into the weekend, rain chances look to continue with a 30% chance of showers on Saturday. Highs continue in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday Highs return to the low 90s with a 30 to 40% chance of showers. Partly sunny skies for our Sunday.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.