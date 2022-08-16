Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts

Elvis death anniversary increases tourism at his birthplace in Tupelo

FILE - A historical marker is pictured on Dec. 10, 2009, that denotes the childhood home of...
FILE - A historical marker is pictured on Dec. 10, 2009, that denotes the childhood home of Elvis Presley in Tupelo, Miss., where fans can catch a glimpse of the rocker's early years. In August 2022, the Elvis Presley Birthplace and Museum was seeing an uptick in tourism because of the 45th anniversary of Presley's death. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — The Elvis Presley Birthplace and Museum in Tupelo, Mississippi, has welcomed an increasing number of visitors as fans commemorate the 45th anniversary of Presley’s death and a new movie reawakens international interest in the singer.

Roy Turner was named executive director of the Birthplace last fall after longtime leader Dick Guyton retired.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported Turner’s biggest challenge is getting visitors to return to Tupelo’s top attraction amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Birthplace has seen more visitors this year than in the past two.

“It really picked up the first of April with steady increases, and then when the film came out it really picked up,” he said.

The Baz Luhrmann-directed “Elvis” movie has been a global hit. With international tourists typically making up 60% of Birthplace visitors, the movie about the king of rock ‘n’ roll couldn’t have been released at a better time.

Fans make a pilgrimage every year to Memphis, Tennessee, to attend events during “Elvis Week,” the annual celebration of his life and career in the days surrounding his death anniversary. The highlight is a candlelight vigil at Presley’s white-columned Graceland mansion, where he died on Aug. 16, 1977.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Irwin, 29
Victim identified, arrest made in deadly Pearl police chase that ended in Flowood
Owner, worker with moving company arrested
Miss. mom says she found her son bleeding on the couch after deadly shooting
Miss. mom says she found her son bleeding on the couch after deadly shooting
Recalled Capri Sun may contain cleaning solution, company says
Miss. businessman sentenced after claiming more than $6 million in COVID relief money
Miss. businessman sentenced after claiming more than $6 million in COVID relief money

Latest News

WLBT at 4p
Jermaine McRunnels (l) & Michelle Henyard-Hicks (r)
Two people arrested in separate incidents in Vicksburg
The second car recovered at the gas station was riddled with bullets. Reginald Felix, 19, faces...
2 shootings that injured 6 ends near hospital
Rick Ross arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los...
Feds fine Mississippi Wingstop stores run by family of rapper Rick Ross