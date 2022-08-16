Council urges mayor to bring on a third-party firm to manage water treatment plants

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Members of the Jackson City Council say it could be time for someone else to manage the city’s water treatment plants.

Citing multiple water crises and a growing lack of confidence in the city’s ability to run them, the council approved a resolution Tuesday requesting that the mayor “engage a third-party management company” to run the O.B. Curtis and J.H. Fewell Water Treatment Plants.

The measure was approved on a 4-2 vote, with Council members Virgi Lindsay, Ashby Foote, Angelique Lee, and Aaron Banks voting in favor. Opposed were Councilmen Kenneth Stokes and Vernon Hartley. Councilman Brian Grizzell had left the meeting.

The council narrowly voted down a request from Stokes ordering the mayor to bring on a third-party firm.

The decision is being praised by State Sen. John Horhn, who said the resolution could “help correct many of the problems that have plagued the operations of the O.B. Curtis and [J.H.] Fewell Water Plants,” and “greatly assist Jackson legislators in procuring much-needed resources from the state to help address the Capital City’s infrastructure issues.”

The votes come amid Jackson’s latest water crisis. Customers on the city’s surface water system have been under a state-imposed boil water notice for more than two weeks and under a water conservation advisory for nearly two months.

They also come as the city continues to struggle with staffing vacancies at the two plants, as well as continued mechanical breakdowns at the facilities.

“My position is that we need to bring someone on with some experience who can put our water system right where it needs to be,” Stokes said. “We have lost some of the confidence of the citizens in the community and we need to get it back.”

Stokes pointed to a recent letter sent to the city by the Mississippi Hospitality and Restaurant Association.

The letter was sent to the mayor and members of the council earlier this month. It highlights the effect “back-to-back city-wide boil water notices” had on their businesses, with some restaurant owners spending hundreds of dollars a day to bring in bottled water.

All the while, they say boil water notices cause patronage to drop off for fears that the restaurants are using the contaminated water.

“If they’re sending us letters and stressing about the amount of money they’re spending, the confidence would be better if we change and go out and privatize the system,” Stokes said. “It’s not like it’s brain surgery. We’re doing it with the wastewater treatment plant.”

The city has a long-term contract with Veolia North America to manage the Savanna Street Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The resolution was introduced by Ward 7 Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay. She introduced a resolution, in part, because the council cannot order the mayor to enter into an agreement. She also said that any contract for water plant management would likely be very extensive and would require the city to go through a lengthy bid or RFP process.

“I believe there would need to be an RFP or a bidding process. And all of that is going to take a lot of time and effort,” she said. “And, so, I’m just thinking that the first good step is for this council to come together as a body and endorse what I believe is the intent of your order. And that is to look at management options for our water plants.”

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba told the council he supports bringing on a management firm but does not support privatization.

He has argued numerous times against privatizing water, saying that in doing so the city would give up control of its water/sewer enterprise fund and allow a private company to control water rates.

“Privatization is, in fact, the selling of the system. And there are white papers and extensive literature that shows [the communities impacted most] are the poor communities,” he said. “With respect to a third-party vendor for a maintenance agreement, we are already on board for that.”

