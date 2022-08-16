Comedian Bruce Bruce to perform live at Saenger Theater Sept. 22

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Legendary comedian Bruce Bruce is on his way to Hattiesburg for a live performance in September.

The show will take place at Hattiesburg’s Historic Saenger Theater on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. A block party will take place before the show at 6 p.m.

Bruce’s comedy style has been showcased nationwide for decades, entertaining young and old audiences with his wit and personality.

Throughout the years, Bruce has appeared in many showcases, including HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam” and “Showtime at the Apollo” hosted by Steve Harvey. He received the highest ratings ever when he was the host of BET’s “Comic View” for two seasons, before hosting the network’s other standup show, “Coming to the Stage.”

Bruce has also appeared in several television shows and films and music videos. Recently, Bruce made a guest appearance on the Netflix Original comedy series “Family Reunion” with Loretta Devine and Tia Mowry-Hardrict.

This past year, he was featured on two national tours, “LIT-AF Tour” with Martin Lawrence, and The Real Mike Epps Tour with Mike Epps.

Along with being a standup comedian, Bruce is also an author of the book “Baby James Brown,” where he tells stories from his childhood and gives a look into what makes Bruce Bruce one of the most popular comedians in the business today.

Tickets for the show range from $29.50 to $56.50 and will go on sale this Friday at 8 a.m. and can be purchased through Eventbrite.

The show is being sponsored by Blue Moon, Coors Light and Voodoo Ranger IPA.

