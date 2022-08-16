City Council approves expanding go-cup district for Belhaven Town Center

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An existing go-cup district in the Belhaven area is being expanded, pending the approval of the Mississippi Department of Revenue.

Tuesday, the Jackson City Council approved expanding the leisure and recreation district for the Belhaven Town Center.

Patrons in a go-cup district are allowed to purchase a drink at one bar or restaurant, leave that establishment with the drink and walk to another establishment licensed by the state’s Alcohol Beverage Control.

Patrons must have the drink in a special container, or “go-cup,” purchased from the establishment.

The ordinance expands the Belhaven Town Center district to take in the Manship restaurant and the Fertile Ground Brewery. The brewery opened after the initial go-cup district was put in place. The Manship, meanwhile, requested that it also be included in the district, Planning and Development Director Jordan Hillman said previously.

Belhaven "go-cup" district expanded boundaries (City of Jackson)

The original district was put in place during COVID-19, to help struggling restaurants and bars. Its new boundaries will run from Poplar Boulevard in the north to Manship Street and Carlisle Street in the south. East to west, the district runs from North State Street to North Jefferson Street.

The measure was approved on a 6-0-1 vote, with Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes abstaining. He said he would like to see more go-cup districts elsewhere in the city, and asked Hillman what it would take to create more.

Hillman said anyone interested in forming a district can call Planning and Development and her staff will look at the request to see if it is feasible.

She said to be practical, at least two businesses with liquor licenses must be located within walking distance of each other.

Jackson has other go-cup districts in the Fondren Business Improvement District, at the Highland Village shopping center, and the District at Eastover.

“This is something you see all over the county. We hope to expand it to other parts of the city, as long as we don’t have major problems and safety issues,” Stokes said. “We just don’t want to make it like we’re in one particular area.”

Ward 2 Councilwoman Angelique Lee said she would like to see a go-cup district along Farish Street, once business density there increases. Said Lee, “I’m going to support this.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.